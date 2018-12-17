Offset crashing Cardi B's performance spurs outrage

Cardi B urged the public to not bash her estranged husband Offset, who became the target of internet outrage this weekend after he interrupted her set at the Rolling Loud Festival and asked her to get back together with him.

The incident took place in Los Angeles Saturday night as the Grammy-nominated Bodak Yellow rapper was mid-performance.

In videos shared on social media, neither she, nor the crowd appeared impressed by the display. She continued her performance afterward.

The festival's co-founder Tariq Cherif said in a statement Sunday that the festival had nothing to do with Offset's appearance and that headliners and their teams have full control of the stage and who is allowed on it.

Regarding last night at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rollingloud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rollingloud</a> LA. We love you <a href="https://twitter.com/iamcardib?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamcardib</a> <a href="https://t.co/PVGpPMxFI7">pic.twitter.com/PVGpPMxFI7</a> —@RollingLoud OUR FIRST WOMAN HEADLINER.<br><br>Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/iamcardib?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamcardib</a> ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/f2X3oqgEfK">pic.twitter.com/f2X3oqgEfK</a> —@RollingLoud

Offset's crashing of Cardi B's appearance sparked a wave of condemnation online, with many criticizing the Migos rapper for stealing her spotlight as the hip hip festival's first-ever female headliner.

American activist and MeToo founder Tarana Burke was among those who chimed into the discussion, noting how many women shared having experienced something similar.

I had an ex who once asked me to meet on the roof of his building to talk (common in old NY) and when I got there he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot me and then jump if I didn’t agree to get back together. <br>I was 16. The high drama and attention felt like love. —@TaranaBurke Few things are more scary than a rejected man with a bruised ego. <br><br>We are literally watching this slow moving train and regardless of how Cardi responds moving forward we can’t let this kind of behavior go unchecked. —@TaranaBurke Also, can we just let this women deal in her own way at her own pace? 🙄<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LETCARDIB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LETCARDIB</a> —@TaranaBurke

Appeal to fans for restraint

On Sunday, Cardi B posted Instagram videos saying she wishes people wouldn't bash the father of her daughter and made reference to a culture of online hate. She expressed concern for Offset, his mental well-being and cited a recent Instagram post made by Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

On Monday, the videos disappeared from her account.

Offset also took to social media on Sunday to defend his latest public apology attempt. It wasn't his first: two days prior, on his birthday, he had posted an Instagram message addressing his rumoured infidelity, asking for Cardi B's forgiveness and expressing a desire to spend the holidays with her and their daughter, Kulture.

The couple broke up in early December, after little more than a year of marriage. They were married in September 2017 and welcomed their baby girl in July.