Rapper Cardi B pledges to pay burial costs for victims of NYC high-rise fire
'I knew I needed to do something to help,' Bronx-raised artist says of apartment fire that killed 17
Rapper Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire in a New York City high-rise earlier this month.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the Jan. 9 apartment fire in the Bronx, the borough where the Grammy-winning artist grew up.
Many of the victims had ties to Gambia, and their families said they planned to bury them in their West African homeland. The mayor's office said Cardi B has committed to paying the expenses associated with repatriating those victims.
"I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," said Cardi B in a statement.
"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she said.
"I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."
Authorities said the fire, which was New York City's deadliest in three decades, was sparked by a faulty space heater.
WATCH | Investigators explain why New York City apartment fire was so deadly:
