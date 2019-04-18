Cannes Film Festival organizers have announced its 2019 competition line up, which pits revered directors such as Ken Loach, Jim Jarmusch, Pedro Almodovar and Bong Joon-ho against each other for the top Palme d'Or prize.

Festival veterans Loach and Almodovar, as well as the Dardenne Brothers, Jarmusch, Terrence Malick and Xavier Dolan — all of whom have previously won accolades at the French Riviera festival — will return for the May 14-25 event.

Four female directors were among the 19 nominated in the main category. They are Atlantique by Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner's Little Joe, Portrait of a Lady on Fire by Céline Sciamma and Sibyl by Justine Triet. The last time four women were also nominated at Cannes was in 2011, when that number set a record for the festival.

Cannes has increasingly come under criticism for its tradition of overwhelmingly selecting films by male directors. Last year, Agnès Varda, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart joined a star-studded red-carpet demonstration protesting gender inequality in the film industry.

Artistic director Thierry Frémaux subsequently signed a pledge to raise the prominence of female filmmakers at festivals.

A total of 13 women were included in the official selection this year — although male artists still dominate.

New Dolan drama

Canadian Dolan will be back at Cannes with the French-language drama Matthias and Maxime, revolving around a group of friends in their late-20s. Earlier, the Quebec filmmaker won the Jury Prize (in 2014 for Mommy) and shared in the Grand Prix (for 2016's It's Only the End of the World).

Director Xavier Dolan poses after winning the Grand Prix award for It's Only the End of the World, in Cannes in 2016. (Joel Ryan/The Associated Press)

Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, a zombie comedy starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny as police officers protecting a small town, will open the festival on a starry and surreal note.

It's not the first time Jarmusch has competed for the Palme at Cannes using the undead — his 2013 Only Lovers Left Alive featured erudite vampires.

Other Americans in the running include Malick, who returns after Tree of Life won the Palme d'Or in 2011 with the long-awaited A Hidden Life, about an Austrian anti-Nazi conscientious objector who was executed in 1943. Memphis-born Ira Sachs will present Frankie starring Isabelle Huppert.

Two-time Palmed'Or winner Loach will unveil Sorry We Missed You, about a young British family struggling to stay afloat in the modern era of casual jobs and gig work.

No shift on Netflix

Almodovar will be back on the festival's red carpeted steps with the new film Pain and Glory — a self-referential movie about an aging filmmaker played by Antonio Banderas, alongside longtime muse Penelope Cruz. It's been compared to Italian filmmaker Fellini's masterpiece 8 1/2.

The Host and Snowpiercer director Bong is set to debut his new film Parasite. He was last at Cannes in 2017 with his action adventure Okja, one of two Netflix films permitted to compete at the festival that year (the other was Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories).

The inclusion of the streamer sparked a major protest, especially by French exhibitors, and prompted Cannes to introduce a requirement that all films in submitted for competition also be planned for release in French cinemas. Despite recent talks, Frémaux reiterated on Thursday that position.

"We don't want to accept films in competition that won't meet audiences in theaters," he said, adding however that festival officials were in contact with Netflix earlier this week and "there is no battle between us."

Inarritu leads jury

There was dismay that Quentin Tarantino missed out from being included with the highly anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Frémaux lamented to critics during the press conference that the movie was still in editing — explaining that Tarantino's insistence on using laborious 35mm will delay its completion.

Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu will be jury president, although the jury members have not yet been announced.

Other highlights of the festival will include a biopic of singer Elton John called Rocketman, which will be screened out of competition and was directed by Dexter Fletcher. The aging rocker will bring his own inimitable brand of star power to the festival when he attends the screening.