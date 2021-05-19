Schitt's Creek, Baroness Von Sketch, Kim's Convenience lead 3rd night of the Canadian Screen Awards

It may have wrapped its sixth and final season last year, but CBC's Schitt's Creek continues to rake in the awards, winning six more at tonight's Canadian Screen Awards, including for best supporting actress, best comedy writing and best achievement in casting. It led the nominations this year with 21.

Kim's Convenience, which ended its five-year run this year and was nominated for 11 awards, won three CSAs, while the Baroness Von Sketch Show won four.

Wednesday was the third night of the awards, organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, recognizing excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media.

The awards were presented virtually for a second year in a row, due to the pandemic, on the academy's website and social media pages. They will continue tomorrow night, when awards such as best comedy and drama series will be handed out.

Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie on Schitt's Creek, was named best supporting actress on Wednesday. The main acting categories, along with the awards for best comedy and drama series, will be also handed out during tomorrow's final event.

Montreal-born actress Emily Hampshire played sarcastic front desk clerk Stevie Budd in the hit CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek. She won a Canadian Screen Award Wednesday for the role. (CBC)

Andrew Phung, who played Kimchee on Kim's Convenience, won best supporting actor. He, along with co-star Nicole Power, will appear in their own new, half-hour original comedies, expected to premiere during the 2021-22 broadcast season.

Amanda Brugal also won an acting award for Kim's Convenience, taking the honour for best guest performance for her recurring role as Pastor Nina Gomez.

WATCH | How Kim's Convenience has changed TV storytelling:

How Kim’s Convenience opened doors for diverse storytelling The National 2:08 The CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience, which ended Tuesday, opened doors for more diverse storytelling, but some in the industry say there’s still a long way to go. 2:08

Baroness Von Sketch Show, the all-female cast sketch comedy show which debuted on CBC in 2016, also wrapped up its run last fall after five seasons. The show's wins tonight included best performance for its ensemble cast, and best writing in a variety or sketch comedy.

On the drama side, Tamara Podemski won best supporting actress for her work on Coroner.

The late Christopher Plummer won best supporting actor in a drama for his role on Global Television's Departure. The acclaimed Canadian actor died in February at age 91.

WATCH | Plummer's life on the stage and screen:

Remembering Christopher Plummer, dead at 91 The National 4:11 A look back at the career of legendary Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who criss-crossed seamlessly from stage to screen for more than six decades. 4:11

Other CBC wins tonight included:

Schitt's Creek - best direction, comedy; best achievement in hair; best costume design.

Baroness Von Sketch Show - best direction, variety or sketch comedy; best picture editing.

Detention Adventure - best original music, fiction.

Trickster - best achievement in make-up; best production design or art direction, fiction.

Kim's Convenience - best photography, comedy.

LISTEN | Baroness Von Sketch star talks about the final season:

Metro Morning 6:58 'We hugged it out, we spoke moistly': Baroness Von Sketch together again for one final season "The problems with witch trials... Emily Dickinson's last words...": Jennifer Whalen describes a few choice moments to come on Baroness Von Sketch's final season. 6:58

Other notable wins of the night included: