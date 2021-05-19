Schitt's Creek, Baroness Von Sketch, Kim's Convenience lead 3rd night of the Canadian Screen Awards
3 CBC comedies take home a total of 13 CSAs on 3rd night of awards week
It may have wrapped its sixth and final season last year, but CBC's Schitt's Creek continues to rake in the awards, winning six more at tonight's Canadian Screen Awards, including for best supporting actress, best comedy writing and best achievement in casting. It led the nominations this year with 21.
Kim's Convenience, which ended its five-year run this year and was nominated for 11 awards, won three CSAs, while the Baroness Von Sketch Show won four.
Wednesday was the third night of the awards, organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, recognizing excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media.
The awards were presented virtually for a second year in a row, due to the pandemic, on the academy's website and social media pages. They will continue tomorrow night, when awards such as best comedy and drama series will be handed out.
Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie on Schitt's Creek, was named best supporting actress on Wednesday. The main acting categories, along with the awards for best comedy and drama series, will be also handed out during tomorrow's final event.
Andrew Phung, who played Kimchee on Kim's Convenience, won best supporting actor. He, along with co-star Nicole Power, will appear in their own new, half-hour original comedies, expected to premiere during the 2021-22 broadcast season.
Amanda Brugal also won an acting award for Kim's Convenience, taking the honour for best guest performance for her recurring role as Pastor Nina Gomez.
WATCH | How Kim's Convenience has changed TV storytelling:
Baroness Von Sketch Show, the all-female cast sketch comedy show which debuted on CBC in 2016, also wrapped up its run last fall after five seasons. The show's wins tonight included best performance for its ensemble cast, and best writing in a variety or sketch comedy.
On the drama side, Tamara Podemski won best supporting actress for her work on Coroner.
The late Christopher Plummer won best supporting actor in a drama for his role on Global Television's Departure. The acclaimed Canadian actor died in February at age 91.
WATCH | Plummer's life on the stage and screen:
Other CBC wins tonight included:
- Schitt's Creek - best direction, comedy; best achievement in hair; best costume design.
- Baroness Von Sketch Show - best direction, variety or sketch comedy; best picture editing.
- Detention Adventure - best original music, fiction.
- Trickster - best achievement in make-up; best production design or art direction, fiction.
- Kim's Convenience - best photography, comedy.
LISTEN | Baroness Von Sketch star talks about the final season:
Other notable wins of the night included:
- Transplant - best writing and best direction, drama series.
- Glass Houses - best writing and best direction for a TV movie.
- Christmas Jars - best TV movie.
- Kim Shaw - best lead performance in a TV movie for The Lead.
- Shawn Doyle - best guest performance in a drama series for Cardinal: Until the Night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?