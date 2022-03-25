Catherine O'Hara, Tatiana Maslany to attend the Canadian Screen Awards
The award show will air on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10
Catherine O'Hara, Sidney Crosby and Tatiana Maslany are among the stars set to appear at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Organizers revealed the lineup of guests at next month's televised celebration of homegrown film, television and digital media on Thursday.
O'Hara is expected to return to the awards show after the final season of Schitt's Creek swept last year's CSAs.
WATCH | Schitt's Creek wins big at Canadian Screen Awards:
Also among homegrown stars celebrating their peers are Orphan Black actor Maslany, Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott and Kim's Convenience actor-comedian Andrew Phung.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby and Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean will represent the sports world, while Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox and Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka will bring their reality TV charisma.
The hour-long pre-taped awards bash will air on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10.
