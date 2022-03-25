Skip to Main Content
Entertainment

Catherine O'Hara, Tatiana Maslany to attend the Canadian Screen Awards

The Canadian Screen Awards revealed the lineup of guests for next month's celebration including Catherine O'Hara, Sidney Crosby and Tatiana Maslany.

The award show will air on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10

The Canadian Press ·
Catherine O'Hara speaks onstage during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. O'Hara is one of the starts in the lineup of guests at the Canadian Screen Awards. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara, Sidney Crosby and Tatiana Maslany are among the stars set to appear at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers revealed the lineup of guests at next month's televised celebration of homegrown film, television and digital media on Thursday.

O'Hara is expected to return to the awards show after the final season of Schitt's Creek swept last year's CSAs.

WATCH | Schitt's Creek wins big at Canadian Screen Awards:

Schitt's Creek wins big at Canadian Screen Awards

10 months ago
Duration 6:27
Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara again won the Canadian Screen Award for best lead actress in a comedy series — her sixth in a row. The CBC show also won best comedy series for the third year in a row. 6:27

Also among homegrown stars celebrating their peers are Orphan Black actor Maslany, Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott and Kim's Convenience actor-comedian Andrew Phung.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby and Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean will represent the sports world, while Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox and Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka will bring their reality TV charisma.

The hour-long pre-taped awards bash will air on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now