Baby, It's Cold Outside pulled from some Canadian radio stations

Baby, It's Cold Outside is getting a chilly response from Canadian radio stations.

At least two of the country's biggest radio operators — Rogers and Bell Media — say they've decided to pull the controversial holiday favourite out of their rotations this year.

That comes as the duet, written back in 1944, faces renewed scrutiny over what some say are inappropriate lyrics in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this week, Cleveland radio station WDOK-FM announced it stopped playing the song in response to listener feedback. Some took issue over lyrics where one singer is trying to persuade the other to stay inside, with exchanges that include, "What's in this drink?" and "Baby, don't hold out."

Bell Media spokesperson Scott Henderson said the company, which runs two 24-hour Christmas stations in Vancouver and Ottawa, didn't include the Christmas tune on its playlists this year. But it also told stations it doesn't plan to reintroduce the song in the future.

Rogers runs a number of all-Christmas music stations, including 98.1 CHFI-FM in Toronto and 98.5 6.7 CIOC-FM in Victoria.