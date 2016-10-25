U.S. authorities arrest Canadian man convicted of trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home

U.S. immigration authorities have arrested a Canadian man who has twice been convicted of trespassing at the California home of model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that 38-year-old John Ford was recently arrested in the parking lot of an Albuquerque motel after agents received a tip that he was in New Mexico.

Authorities say Ford has an expired visitor's visa. He remains in federal custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a hearing on his immigration case.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Los Angeles police have arrested him twice, resulting in misdemeanour convictions and jail time.

Immigration agents acted quickly on the tip to ensure Ford's obsessive behaviour did not escalate into a tragedy, said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso.

"This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime," he said.

Jenner's family thanked Los Angeles police and immigration authorities for their work, explaining in a statement that Ford's actions have had "a severe impact" on Jenner's life and the family's sense of security.

Immigration records show Ford had entered the U.S. at Sweetwater, Mont. a year ago with a visa that allowed him to remain in the country no longer than six months.