Five Canadian short films have made the Oscars short list

Five Canadian short films have advanced to the latest round in the Academy Awards race.

Canadian contenders account for four of the 15 films that were shortlisted for the Oscar for best animated short film.

Among the animated shorts vying for a nomination are Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice, an adaptation of a traditional Inuit story directed by Zacharias Kunuk.

WATCH | A trailer for Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice:

Also in the running are three National Film Board of Canada co-productions: Affairs of the Art by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, Bad Seeds by Claude Cloutier, and Flowing Home by Sandra Desmazieres.

In live-action shorts, Quebec director Annie St-Pierre's Les Grandes Claques (Like The Ones I Used To Know) was among 15 films shortlisted in the category.

However, Canada's official submission for best international film, Drunken Birds, didn't make the cut.

The official list of Oscar nominations is to be announced on Feb. 8.