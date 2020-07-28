Arts leader Jesse Wente named head of Canada Council for the Arts

Jesse Wente, a prominent advocate for an increased presence of Indigenous voices in Canada's cultural landscape, has been appointed chairperson of the Canada Council for the Arts, for a five-year term.

Wente, an Anishinaabe writer, broadcaster and speaker, has held high-profile roles in Canada's arts communities, including executive director of the industry-led Indigenous Screen Office.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says Wente is the first Indigenous chairperson of an organization within his federal portfolio.

It is with pride that I announce the appointment of <a href="https://twitter.com/jessewente?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jessewente</a> as President of the <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaCouncil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaCouncil</a> ! A strong advocate for the rights of Indigenous peoples. With his vast experience and passion for the arts, Jesse will - I am sure - carry out his mission brilliantly ! <a href="https://t.co/M6X3w7wouH">https://t.co/M6X3w7wouH</a> —@s_guilbeault

The Canada Council for the Arts distributes millions in federal arts funding annually and oversees some of Canada's most prestigious arts awards.

Wente takes over as chairperson a time of great flux for artists in Canada, as they struggle to find new ways to present their works, and earn a living, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Brault, director and chief executive officer for the council, called the appointment a bold decision and fantastic news for the council.

For 24 years, Wente was a columnist on CBC Radio's Metro Morning and is a current contributor to other CBC programs and platforms.