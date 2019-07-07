Cameron Boyce, star of Disney Channel's Jessie, dead at 20
Family says young actor died after a seizure resulting from an 'ongoing medical condition'
Actor Cameron Boyce, known for roles on the Disney series Jessie and the film Grown Ups, has died at age 20.
Robert Iger, head of the Walt Disney Company, confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter.
"The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die," Iger posted Sunday. "Our prayers go out to his family and his friends."
Boyce's family released a statement to media outlets on Saturday night, saying the young actor died in his sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."
"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights," the statement said. "But his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."
Boyce starred in all four seasons of Disney Channel's TV series Jessie as Luke Ross as well as the Descendants television films. Descendants 3 is set for release on the Disney Channel this year.
His film credits include the horror film Mirrors (2008) alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Amy Smart, the action-thriller Eagle Eye (2008) starring Shia LaBeouf, and both Grown Ups movies.
Actor-comedian Adam Sandler, who played Boyce's father in Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013), offered condolences to Boyce's family.
"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around," Sandler wrote on Twitter Sunday. "Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world."
Boyce, who was born in Los Angeles, was involved in several charities. In 2018, he was honoured with the Thirst Gala's Pioneering Spirit Award for raising thousands of dollars to support the non-profit's commitment to provide clean drinking water around the world. Earlier this year, he spoke at WE Day California, which celebrates young leaders.
The actor's final post on his Instagram account, which has amassed more than 10 million followers, shows a headshot tagging the fashion brand i-D. The photo, which appears to have been posted on Friday, has since been showered with thousands of sympathy messages from fans.
