TIFF co-head Cameron Bailey joins Oscars academy

Toronto International Film Festival co-head Cameron Bailey is among the Canadians recruited to the organization behind the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it invited the TIFF artistic director to be a member-at-large.

Bailey tweeted he's "thrilled and honoured to be a part of the Class of '21."

Quebec cinematographer Tobie Marier Robitaille, whose credits include the film Night of the Kings, is also on the list of 395 artists and executives invited to join the academy this year.

Other Canadian invitees include The Nest director Sean Durkin, Montreal makeup artist Adrien Morot and Toronto-based costume designer Lea Carlson.

Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the Class of ‘21. 🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/A4fvIMyAW1">https://t.co/A4fvIMyAW1</a> —@cameron_tiff

The organization says it's invited roughly half the amount of members it has in recent years in an attempt to "enable steady future growth."

It says the move is also meant "to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all academy members."

This year's class of invitees comprises 46 per cent women and 39 per cent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities.

Fifty-three per cent of the invitees are international, from 49 countries outside of the United States.

The academy says representation, inclusion and equity are a priority in its membership selection.

Other invitees this year include actors Laverne Cox, Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Nathan Lane, Robert Pattinson and Issa Rae.