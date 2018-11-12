Celebrities and their homes affected by Malibu fire include Butler, Thicke and others

Celebrities whose coastal homes have been damaged or destroyed in a Southern California wildfire or were forced to flee from the flames expressed sympathy and solidarity with less-famous people hurt worse by the state's deadly blazes, and gave their gratitude to firefighters who kept them safe.

"Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating," Gerard Butler wrote in an Instagram post next to a photo that showed a burned-out structure and a badly scorched vehicle. "Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters."

"Half-gone," the 300 actor grumbled in his Scottish accent in a video that shows embers, ashes and what's left of his home.

Robin Thicke's Malibu home was destroyed while Caitlyn Jenner's was spared in a Southern California wildfire.

A Thicke representative says Sunday that Thicke's house had completely burned down.

The 41-year-old singer said on Instagram that he, his girlfriend and his two kids are safe.

Jenner posted an Instagram video late Sunday saying their house made it, but described the scene in Malibu as "devastating."

Neil Young disclosed in a post on his website Sunday that he had lost a home to a California fire before, and now another one. The singer said climate change was behind the extreme weather events and the state's extended drought.

Camille Grammer Meyer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lost her Malibu home entirely on Saturday night, her publicist, Howard Bragman, said in an email to The Associated Press.

"Sadly my house couldn't be saved," Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, wrote in an Instagram post that showed a huge house engulfed in flames. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home."

Others forced to flee

Many others including Orlando Bloom, Alyssa Milano, Lady Gaga, Rainn Wilson and fashion designer Donna Karan were among evacuees. Some knew their homes were safe (for now) and waited for a chance to return. Others were in the dark, posting pictures of plumes of smoke and saying their houses were somewhere in there.

"Stay safe, California — and keep those prayers coming, America," Wilson said on his Twitter account, where over the weekend he was sharing photos of some of the over 100 people missing in the huge wildfire in northern California that has killed at least 23.

Stay safe, California—and keep those prayers coming, America. <a href="https://t.co/pkUuzCprdh">https://t.co/pkUuzCprdh</a> —@rainnwilson

Milano said her house is "still in jeopardy" as strong winds kicked up again Sunday.

Southern California's wildfire has killed two and destroyed at least 177 homes. The blaze started Thursday night and pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.