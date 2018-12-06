Buzzcocks co-founder Pete Shelley dead at 63

Pete Shelley, the singer-songwriter and co-founder of the punk band the Buzzcocks, has died at 63.

On Thursday, the band confirmed "with great sadness" his death and called him "one of the U.K.'s most influential and prolific songwriters."

It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks. —@Buzzcocks

It did not give details of Shelley's death but said that more information would be released later.

Shelley performs at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. ( Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Buzzcocks were part of the punk revolution which began in England in the mid-1970s and featured such groups as the Sex Pistols and the Clash. Like their contemporaries, the Buzzcocks scorned what they considered the pretensions and bloated style of mainstream groups and turned out brief, stripped-down songs, performed at manic speed.

Their singles included Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), the explicit Orgasm Addict and What Do I Get? Their energy and intensity were worthy of punk, but they also had a melodic streak, with Everybody's Happy Nowadays sounding at times like a punk version of the Beach Boys.

Danny Farrant, Shelley, Steve Garvey and Steve Diggle, left to right, of the Buzzcocks pose with the Mojo Inspiration Award at the Mojo Honours List awards, recognizing career-long contributions to popular music, in 2006 in London. (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Mike Mills of R.E.M. tweeted: "Damn. Pete Shelley gone."

Damn. Pete Shelley gone. The Buzzcocks were and are a favorite of mine, and I was fortunate to be able to hang with Pete a few times and tell him so. R.I.P., Pete. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buzzcocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buzzcocks</a> —@m_millsey

Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was born in the English town of Leigh in 1955. He founded the Buzzcocks with Howard Devoto after they met at what is now the University of Bolton. The band debuted in 1976 in Manchester, opening for the Sex Pistols. Devoto left in 1977 and Shelley took over as lead singer.

The Buzzcocks broke up in the early 1980s, but reunited in the late '80s and continued to perform and record over the past three decades.