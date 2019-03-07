Buffy Sainte-Marie to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Her peace anthem Universal Soldier inducted into Songwriters Hall in 2005
Buffy Sainte-Marie is set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Organizers say the acclaimed singer-songwriter will receive the honour at the SOCAN Awards in Toronto on April 1.
Sainte-Marie's 1964 peace anthem Universal Soldier was inducted to the same hall of fame in 2005.
It's among countless accolades the musician, Indigenous rights activist and educator has received throughout her career.
She also won an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award for co-writing the 1982 song Up Where We Belong, which was performed by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes for the film An Officer and a Gentleman.
The 78-year-old performer also has several Junos, a Polaris Prize, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.