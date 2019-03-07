Buffy Sainte-Marie to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Buffy Sainte-Marie is set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Organizers say the acclaimed singer-songwriter will receive the honour at the SOCAN Awards in Toronto on April 1.

Sainte-Marie's 1964 peace anthem Universal Soldier was inducted to the same hall of fame in 2005.

It's among countless accolades the musician, Indigenous rights activist and educator has received throughout her career.

She also won an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award for co-writing the 1982 song Up Where We Belong, which was performed by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes for the film An Officer and a Gentleman.

The 78-year-old performer also has several Junos, a Polaris Prize, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.