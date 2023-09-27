Documentary about music icon Buffy Sainte-Marie nominated for International Emmy Award

A career-spanning documentary about celebrated Canadian musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie has been nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, directed by Madison Thomas, is nominated in the arts programming category.

It is the only Canadian nominee this year across 14 categories of the International Emmys that recognize television programs and performances from 20 countries.

WATCH | Buffy Saint-Marie performs Carry It On during the 2019 CBC Music Festival: Buffy Sainte-Marie | Carry It On | CBC Music Festival Duration 4:04 Buffy Sainte-Marie performs "Carry It On" at the 2019 CBC Music Festival.

The film explores the Cree singer-songwriter's career and life, from her days on the 1960s folk music scene to her advocacy work for Indigenous rights and environmental causes.

The documentary, produced by Eagle Vision, White Pine Pictures and Paquin Entertainment, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is available to stream in Canada on Crave.

WATCH | The music icon discusses the documentary chronicling her life and career: Buffy Sainte-Marie discusses a new TIFF documentary about her life Duration 2:22 The Indigenous music icon speaks with CBC’s Eli Glasner about Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On and how she has used her songs to bring awareness to Indigenous issues for six decades.

Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards gala in New York City on Nov. 20.

Sainte-Marie, 82, announced in August that she's retiring from live performances, citing travel-induced health concerns and physical challenges.