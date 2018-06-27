Skip to Main Content
Canadian crooner Michael Bublé set for Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Singer Michael Bublé will be getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.
The Canadian Press ·
Michael Bublé is set for a high-profile honour next year: the Canadian singer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

​Canadian crooner Michael Bublé will be getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The singer from Burnaby, B.C., is one of the entertainers named by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the honour.

Others in the class of 2019 include actors Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Candice Bergen and Daniel Craig, singers Pink and Faith Hill and performers Idina Menzel, Cedric The Entertainer, Judith Light and Paul Sorvino.

Return to the stage

Bublé hosted the Juno Awards in Vancouver in March, where he announced that his wife, Luisana Lopilato, is expecting their third child.

Other accolades under the singer's belt include two Grammys, a Canadian Screen Award and Governor General's Performing Arts Award.

The 42-year-old returned to the stage this year after taking time off when his son Noah underwent treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

