Toymaker Mattel signs deal with K-pop supergroup BTS

The trappings of success continue to arrive for BTS, the latest a contract with the toy company Mattel, which has secured rights to produce dolls of the superstar K-pop boy band.

Deal to include collectible figures, games

The Associated Press ·
The cherubic faces of BTS, seen here at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, could be coming to a toy section near you thanks to a new deal with Mattel. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

And Mattel is not beyond riding those K-pop coattails.

Shares of Mattel Inc. spiked almost nine per cent Monday, a day after the toymaker announced a global licencing agreement that also includes collectible figures and games.

The South Korean boy band — made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — last year became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene."

The band debuted in June 2013.

