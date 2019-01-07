Toymaker Mattel signs deal with K-pop supergroup BTS

The trappings of success continue to arrive for BTS, the latest a contract with the toy company Mattel, which has secured rights to produce dolls of the superstar Korean boy band.

And Mattel is not beyond riding those K-pop coattails.

Shares of Mattel Inc. spiked almost nine per cent Monday, a day after the toymaker announced a global licencing agreement that also includes collectible figures and games.

The South Korean boy band — made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — last year became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene."

The band debuted in June 2013.