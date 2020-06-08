Skip to Main Content
BTS fans flex online muscle, exceed band's $1M donation to Black Lives Matter
BTS fans flex online muscle, exceed band's $1M donation to Black Lives Matter

BTS Army, the international fanbase of K-pop superstars BTS, have shown their devotion to the influential boy band by raising and donating more than $1 million US to Black Lives Matter days after the band's recent donation.

More than 35,000 fans raise $1.2M over the weekend

CBC News
The BTS ARMY, the international fanbase of K-pop superstars BTS, has shown its devotion to the influential boy band by raising and donating more than $1 million US to Black Lives Matter and other groups mere days after the band itself announced a donation. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The BTS ARMY, the international fanbase of K-pop superstars BTS, has shown its devotion to the influential boy band by raising and donating $1 million US to Black Lives Matter just days after the band's own donation.

On the weekend, entertainment outlet Variety confirmed that management company Big Hit Entertainment and the seven-member K-pop group had made a joint $1 million (all figures US) donation to the anti-racism activist group last week. 

The announcement came as part of ongoing international demonstrations decrying police brutality against Black people, following the recent killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who was in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," BTS said in a social media post last week that included the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Fans immediately responded to weekend news of the band's donation by encouraging each other to follow in their footsteps, posting under the hashtag #MatchAMillion.

The efforts were tracked by One In an Army, a subset of BTS devotees that has organized previous charitable campaigns and which focused the initiative on raising funds for a host of organisations fighting for racial equality.

On Monday, the group revealed that the BTS ARMY had exceeded its goal, with donations from more than 35,000 fans. As of Monday afternoon, donations were still rolling in for a tally of more than $1.2 million.

"Thank you so much to everyone who donated, shared, used the hashtag and helped by any means to make this possible!" organizers said via Twitter.

It's the latest example of the BTS ARMY flexing its substantial online muscle.

Last week, the fanbase joined with the wider community of K-pop lovers to overrun hashtags such as #WhiteLivesMatter on social media in order to drown out white-supremacist messages. Also, after the Dallas Police Department called on the public to submit footage from the ongoing protests to its iWatch Dallas app, fans overloaded the system with K-pop content instead. 

