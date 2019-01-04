Skip to Main Content
Bryan Adams surprises Broadway audience at Pretty Woman with performance

Rocker and composer Bryan Adams surprised a sold-out audience at the Broadway show Pretty Woman: The Musical with a performance during the curtain call.

Adams sang You and I followed by Together Forever

Bryan Adams appeared onstage at New York's Nederlander Theatre with guitar in hand to serenade the audience Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The Canadian hitmaker appeared onstage at New York's Nederlander Theatre with guitar in hand to serenade the audience Thursday.

Adams sang You and I followed by Together Forever as cast members joined him onstage to clap and sing along. The Grammy-winner co-wrote the songs with longtime collaborator, Jim Vallance.

He jokes on his verified Instagram account that it was his "Broadway debut."

The musical is based on the top-grossing 1990 film featuring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The stage version stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl.

