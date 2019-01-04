Bryan Adams surprises Broadway audience at Pretty Woman with performance

Rocker and composer Bryan Adams surprised a sold-out audience at the Broadway show Pretty Woman: The Musical with a performance during the curtain call.

The Canadian hitmaker appeared onstage at New York's Nederlander Theatre with guitar in hand to serenade the audience Thursday.

Adams sang You and I followed by Together Forever as cast members joined him onstage to clap and sing along. The Grammy-winner co-wrote the songs with longtime collaborator, Jim Vallance.

He jokes on his verified Instagram account that it was his "Broadway debut."

Last night in the orchestra pit of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrettyWoman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@prettywoman</a>, just before making my Broadway debut to sing “You and I” followed by “Together Forever” with the amazing ensemble. ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prettywomanthemusical?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prettywomanthemusical</a>… <a href="https://t.co/qeYSu3ZXXG">https://t.co/qeYSu3ZXXG</a> —@bryanadams

The musical is based on the top-grossing 1990 film featuring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The stage version stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl.