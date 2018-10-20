Skip to Main Content
Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles.

82-year-old Coming Home actor said to be in 'good spirits'

The Associated Press ·
Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles.

A representative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor's representative says he is in good spirits. No further details were released.

Dern starred in the 2013 film Nebraska as the character Woodrow T. "Woody" Grant, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. He's also known for his roles in the films Coming HomeThe Hateful EightBlack Sunday and White Boy Rick. 

His representative says Dern just finished filming Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor is currently filming Showtime's upcoming comedy series Black Monday

This image shows Bruce Dern as Woody Grant, left, and Will Forte as David Grant in a scene from the Oscar-nominated 2013 film Nebraska. (Paramount Pictures/AP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us