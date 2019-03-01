Skip to Main Content
Brothers in Smollett case say they have 'tremendous regret'

Brothers in Smollett case say they have 'tremendous regret'

Two brothers who told police that Empire actor Jussie Smollett paid them $3,500 to help stage an attack on himself in Chicago say they regret their involvement in the incident.

Chicago police say Smollett hired the two brother to physically attack him

The Associated Press ·
Empire actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Police say Smollett hired two brothers telling them to physically attack him. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press)

Two brothers who told police that Empire actor Jussie Smollett paid them $3,500 to help stage an attack on himself in Chicago say they regret their involvement in the incident.

Gloria Schmidt is the attorney for Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo. She issued a statement Thursday evening saying the men have "tremendous regret."

Chicago police say Smollett hired the brothers, telling them to physically attack him, shout racist and homophobic slurs, douse him with a chemical and drape a noose around his neck.

Smollett is charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false police report. His attorneys say he's innocent.

Schmidt says the men "understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us