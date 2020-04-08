Broadway extends coronavirus shutdown into June

Broadway producers have extended the suspension of all shows on the Great White Way, saying that musical and plays — among New York's most-visited tourist attractions — will stay shuttered through June 7 in accordance with latest medical guidance in New York.

"Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers and many other dedicated professionals." Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement Wednesday.

The industry group represents producers and theatre owners.

Broadway abruptly closed on March 12 for what was supposed to be one month, as authorities urged people to avoid large crowds.

Shows that were playing at the time of the closure included hits such as Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and To Kill a Mockingbird.

The initial plan was to reopen the week of April 13. However, with the coronavirus crisis continuing, the city seeing an alarming surge in deaths and much of the United States urged to stay at home, that timetable was increasingly looking too optimistic.

Already some shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned plans of ever returning, including Hangmen and a revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Others — like revivals of Caroline, or Change and Birthday Candles — have been moved to the fall.

"Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together," St. Martin said.