A Britney Spears musical is set for Chicago

'This is a dream come true for me,' pop star says in statement

The Associated Press ·
Once Upon a One More Time will have its world premiere this fall in Chicago and will feature Britney Spears's songs. (Kevin Winter)

Britney Spears is the latest pop star throwing her fedora onto the stage.

Producers of the new musical stage comedy Once Upon a One More Time say their show will use Spears's hit songs, which include Oops!… I Did It Again, …Baby One More Time, Toxic and Stronger.

The show will have its world premiere this fall in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Previews begin in October.

The production replaces another jukebox musical that was cancelled at that theatre: Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough based on Michael Jackson's music. 

The Once Upon a One More Time story centres on classic fairytale princesses like Cinderella and Snow White learning that being happy ever after may take some work.

In a statement, Spears says: "This is a dream come true for me!"

She joins other pop heavyweights, such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Carole King and Cher to have their music used in a stage musical.

