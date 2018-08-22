American popstar Britney Spears says her family has been stressed lately, but she's doing OK.

Spears on Tuesday posted an Instagram video telling her fans: "Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry. I'll be back very soon."

In January, she said she was putting her career on indefinite hiatus for the sake of her father, Jamie, who is sick. The launch run of her "Britney: Domination" residency in Las Vegas was put on hold until further notice. Earlier this month, Spears said she had decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch.

In the caption of Tuesday's video post, Spears wrote she "wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!"

"There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. ... Don't believe everything you read and hear," the 37-year-old wrote.

On Wednesday, Spears posted a new Instagram video of herself working out and dancing, writing: "Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me."

The hashtag #FreeBritney has circulated following rumours the celebrity was held against her will in a treatment facility in West Hollywood in March.

This led to a group of fans staging a protest outside the facility, demanding for her to be released.