Britney Spears's Vegas show on hiatus as father recovers from illness

Britney Spears says she's on an "indefinite work hiatus," putting her Las Vegas show, Britney: Domination, on hold as her father recovers from a life-threatening illness.

On Friday, Spears wrote on social media that her father was hospitalized a few months ago and almost died.

"We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

She said she had to put her family first and hoped her fans would understand.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," she said. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart."

Last fall, Spears announced her new residency at the Park MGM casino-resort's Park Theater in Las Vegas, which would have begun in February.

Bill Hornbuckle, president of casino operator MGM Resorts International, said the company respects Spears's commitment to her family.

Details about ticket refunds are available on the singer's website.