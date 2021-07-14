Skip to Main Content
Britney Spears wins right to choose own lawyer in conservatorship case

A new attorney has been appointed to represent Britney Spears in her conservatorship after a hearing in which the singer tearfully spoke about the case's impact on her life.

U.S. pop singer Britney Spears is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., in April 2018. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her. The ruling was cheered by fans outside the courthouse.

