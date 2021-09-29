Judge suspends Britney Spears's father from conservatorship

In a major victory for Britney Spears, a judge on Wednesday suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment."

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

James Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Rosengart agreed that the conservatorship should end and said in court documents that James Spears's removal was a necessary first step.

Spears's attorney has been aggressively pushing for the ouster of her father since moments after the judge allowed her to hire Rosengart in July.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!" and other chants.

As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears hits Toxic and Baby One More Time, and speakers described abusive conservatorships that had affected their families.

"We're making history right now," said Martino Odeh, 27, who travelled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse. "And the fact that we could change a pop star's life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It's monumental."

Rosengart said in another filing this week that James Spears "crossed unfathomable lines" by engaging in illegal surveillance of her and her communications with her lawyer, as reported in Controlling Britney Spears, a documentary from The New York Times and the FX network, one of two documentaries released on the eve of the hearing.

Britney Spears was also engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier this month, and wanted to ensure her father was not involved in the couple's prenuptial agreement, her court filings said.

James Spears in 2019 stepped aside as the so-called conservator of his daughter's person, with control over her life decisions, maintaining only his role as conservator of her estate, with control over her finances. He and his attorneys have said that renders many of his daughter's complaints about his control over her life meaningless.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Spears's person, and Rosengart said in court documents that Montgomery also consents to ending the conservatorship so long as it can be done safely and smoothly.

James Spears has denied acting in anything but his daughter's best interest. He has said in court papers that he does not know of "a single medical professional nor the report of a single probate investigator" that concluded that his presence as conservator was harming his daughter or that he should be replaced.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears began to have public mental health struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, and she lost custody of her children.