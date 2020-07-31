Skip to Main Content
Alan Parker, director of Midnight Express, dies at 76
British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included Bugsy Malone, Midnight Express and Evita, has died at 76.

A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness

Sir Alan Parker, winner of the Fellowship award, poses in the press room at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 2013 in London, England. A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness. (Getty Images/Stuart Wilson)

Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes FameMississippi Burning, The Commitments and Angela's Ashes. Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.

Parker also championed Britain's film industry, serving as the chairman of the British Film Institute and the U.K. Film Council. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Fellow director David Puttnam said Parker "was my oldest and closest friend. I was always in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again."

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Moran-Parker, his children, Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.

