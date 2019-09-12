Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, unveils clothing line for women's charity

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a clothing line for a British charity that helps unemployed women find work.

Prince Harry's wife attended a reception at a John Lewis department store in London to showcase a collection of workwear and accessories she created with designer and friend Misha Nonoo.

The line includes professional attire such as a blazer, trousers and tote bag. The launch came the day before London Fashion Week starts.

The Smart Set collection supports Smart Works. Meghan is royal patron of the charity that provides women with training and interview clothes.

Meghan said: "As women, it is 100 per cent our responsibility, I think, to support and uplift each other."

The reception was one of her first royal engagements since the birth of her and Harry's son Archie in May.

