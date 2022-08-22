Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF award for upcoming film The Whale

Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser will receive an award for his performance in the upcoming film The Whale at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Previous winners of TIFF Tribute Awards have gone on to win Oscars

The Canadian Press ·
A man in a dark blue suit poses in front of a photo wall.
Brenden Fraser arrives at a film premiere on June 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. The actor will be given an award for his performance in the upcoming film The Whale at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser will receive an award for his performance in the upcoming film The Whale at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Fraser has been selected for the TIFF Tribute Award for his leading role in Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of a stage play about a 600-pound man attempting to reconnect with his daughter.

Fraser, who rose to prominence in the Mummy franchise, was born in the United States, and raised in Canada and Europe.

The festival previously announced the Harry Styles-led cast of My Policeman would also receive a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at this year's festival, while filmmaker Sam Mendes is being recognized with the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

Previous recipients of TIFF Tribute Awards have gone on to win Oscars, including Joaquin Phoenix and Jessica Chastain.

This year's festival runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now