Anthony Bourdain earns 2 posthumous Emmys for Parts Unknown food-and-travel show

U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in June at age 61, was honoured with a pair of Emmy Awards on Sunday for his work on the popular CNN food-and-travel show he hosted, Parts Unknown.

One of the Emmys, the U.S. television industry's highest honour, was awarded for outstanding writing of a non-fiction program, for an episode of the series set in southern Italy that aired last November during its 10th season.

Bourdain's second Emmy, for best informational series or special as host and executive producer of Parts Unknown, was shared with eight colleagues on the show's production team.

Three more Emmys went to CNN for other individuals' behind-the-camera work on the series – in the categories for best picture editing, sound editing and best short-form non-fiction or reality series. The show was nominated for seven Emmys in total for its 10th season, including for a digital series.

The awards were announced on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys, which cover mostly secondary and technical categories and are given out in advance of the higher-profile Primetime Emmys, which will be presented on Sept. 17.

Bourdain previously won Emmys four years in a row, from 2013 through 2016, as producer and host of Parts Unknown in the category of outstanding informational series or special.

The series, which typically featured Bourdain sampling the local cuisine and culture of far-flung or lesser-travelled destinations around the world, earned him the prestigious Peabody Award in 2014.

The multi-Emmy-winning team from <a href="https://twitter.com/PartsUnknownCNN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PartsUnknownCNN</a> takes a moment to honor their beloved leader <a href="https://twitter.com/Bourdain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bourdain</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmmysArts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmmysArts</a>. <a href="https://t.co/np8KKFZqXI">pic.twitter.com/np8KKFZqXI</a> —@TelevisionAcad

Bourdain also earned several Emmy nominations as host of a cooking-themed reality competition show on ABC, The Taste, and won a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding cinematography in non-fiction programming for another travel-food show of his, No Reservations.

Bourdain, who started his career as a dishwasher in New York restaurants and rose to become one of the world's best-known TV chefs and food connoisseurs, once sharing a televised meal in Vietnam with then U.S. President Barack Obama.

He was found hanged in his hotel room on June 8 in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his program, which was in its 11th season at the time.