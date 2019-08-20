Title revealed for 25th James Bond film

Daniel Craig is poised to return as British super spy James Bond next spring in the 25th instalment of the 007 film franchise, No Time to Die.

The filmmakers revealed the movie title and an early April 2020 theatrical release via social media on Tuesday.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bond25?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bond25</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoTimeToDie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoTimeToDie</a> <a href="https://t.co/qxYEnMhk2s">pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s</a> —@007

The movie, slated to be Craig's final turn as Bond, is set to hit British cinemas on April 3, with a North American release to follow on April 8.

Few details have emerged about the upcoming film, which will reportedly find Bond out of active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) asks for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Ben Whishaw, from left, Naomie Harris, Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose together in 2014. The four British actors will reunite in the 25th Bond film. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

Along with Craig and Wright, returning cast members include Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes.

Recent Oscar-winner Rami Malek was previously announced as the villain for No Time to Die.

Earlier this summer, reports emerged that British actress Lashana Lynch — last seen in Captain Marvel and also previously announced as one of the new actors joining the upcoming film — would portray a field agent who takes over Bond's number of 007 following his departure from MI6.

The 25th Bond instalment has had a number of hurdles to leap and delays since it was first announced. It was initially to be directed by British filmmaker Danny Boyle, who left the production over creative differences.

Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga was brought on board, the first American ever to helm a Bond film.

After the start of filming in Jamaica this spring, however, Daniel Craig was injured while performing a stunt and underwent minor ankle surgery that required two weeks of rehabilitation. Weeks later, there was an explosion during filming near London at Pinewood Studios, which resulted in a minor injury to a crew member and some damage to the set.