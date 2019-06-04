Explosion on Bond 25 set causes injury, damage to studio

An explosion on the U.K. set of the new James Bond movie has injured one crew member and damaged a stage at Pinewood Studios near London.

The film's official Twitter account said the accident Tuesday came from a "controlled explosion."

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. <a href="https://t.co/8O9tOgwMYK">pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK</a> —@007

No one was injured on set but a crew member outside the stage sustained a minor injury, according to the statement.

The exterior of a stage was also damaged.

Explosion follows Craig injury

This is the second production incident on the untitled 25th instalment in the 007 franchise. Shooting was set back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica. He underwent minor ankle surgery that required two weeks of rehabilitation.

The film's April 2020 release date was not changed.

Last year, Bond 25 faced a more significant hurdle when original director Danny Boyle left the production, citing creative differences. Cary Fukunaga, the first American to helm a Bond film, was brought in to replace Boyle as director.

Along with Craig, cast members for the upcoming instalment include Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen, with Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes returning to the series.

Representatives for the film did not immediately respond to messages on the explosion Tuesday.