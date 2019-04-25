The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's last one as 007 is heading home to Jamaica.

Craig, Bond producers and director Cary Fukunaga on Thursday launched the film from the Caribbean island nation where Ian Fleming wrote all of his Bond novels.

The still untitled film will be partly set in Jamaica, also a setting in Dr. No and Live and Let Die. The upcoming instalment will also travel to Norway, Italy and London.

Rami Malek is joining the cast as the villain. The recent Oscar-winner said in a videotaped message that he'll make sure Bond "will not have an easy ride of it" in Bond 25.

Other newcomers to the longrunning spy franchise include Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux and Rory Kinnear are among the returning cast members

Fukunaga, the first ever American director for the series, took over directing from Danny Boyle, who departed last year over creative differences.

Filmmaker Cary Jogi Fukunaga is the first American to direct a 007 film. (Christian Alminana/Associated Press)

Actor, writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created the dark comedy Fleabag and the female-led espionage drama Killing Eve, is among the writers for the new 007 tale.

Bond 25 is due out in April 2020.