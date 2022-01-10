Skip to Main Content
U.S. comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.

Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night

Bob Saget poses is seen at the premiere for the Netflix television series Fuller House in Los Angeles in February 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said.

Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.

"Loved tonight's show ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set," he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

