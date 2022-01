U.S. comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said.

Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.

"Loved tonight's show ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set," he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss đź’” <a href="https://t.co/Yr6C3R4lEW">pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW</a> —@OfficialKat

Bob Saget…<br>Just the funniest and nicest… —@jonstewart

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family —@WhoopiGoldberg