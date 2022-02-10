Comedian Bob Saget died of head trauma, family says

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla., last month at age 65, died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family said on Wednesday.

Saget, best known for his role as the jovial dad on the sitcom Full House, most likely hit the back of his head and "thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said in a statement to Reuters. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all," the statement said.

Comedian died while on tour

Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County sheriff's office said at the time.

Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near the city of Jacksonville, Fla., the night before. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the "really nice audience" and "lots of positivity."

WATCH | Remembering Bob Saget Bob Saget: Remembering a comedian, actor and exemplar Duration 5:26 Commentator and comedian Pete Dominick, host of the "Stand Up with Pete Dominick" podcast, talks with Aarti Pole of CBC News Network's 'The Rundown' about his friend and frequent guest Bob Saget. 5:26

"I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote.

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and also appeared on a sequel called Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.

The actor also hosted the TV series America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.