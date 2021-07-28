Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after on-set collapse

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized Tuesday after collapsing on the show's New Mexico set.

Crew members called paramedics, who took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be in hospital.

Better Call Saul, the spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.

Actor best known for Breaking Bad, Mr. Show

Odenkirk performs at Calgary's Comedy. (Submitted by James Moore)

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

"Sending huge love to our (at)mrbobodenkirk," McKean tweeted. "You got this, brother."

TMZ first reported Odenkirk's hospitalization.

Before the Saul role, which he also played on Breaking Bad, Odenkirk was best known for Mr. Show With Bob and David, the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

He has won two Emmy Awards, for his writing on The Ben Stiller Show and on Saturday Night Live.

He has also appeared on HBO's The Larry Sanders Show and in the films The Post, Little Women and Nobody.