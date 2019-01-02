'Super Dave' actor and comedy writer Bob Einstein dies

Bob Einstein, the U.S. writer, actor and producer best known for his role as Super Dave Osborne, has died.

Einstein was also known for his role as Larry Middleman on Arrested Development and Marty Funkhouser in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

His brother tweeted the news on Wednesday.

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. —@AlbertBrooks

"R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein," wrote Albert Brooks, a comedian, writer and director. "A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever."

Einstein was known most recently for playing Marty Funkhouser, the aggravating old friend of Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Einstein also created the character of Super Dave Osborne, a fearless but accident prone daredevil who made appearances on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and other comedy/variety shows starting in the late 1960s. Super Dave Osborne was also a regular feature on Canadian sketch comedy TV series, Bizarre, which aired from 1980-86.

I’m in shock.<br>I knew him forever. ♥️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curbyourenthusiasm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curbyourenthusiasm</a> was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.<br> He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/HBO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBO</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/G8f5PoffuF">pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF</a> —@TheRichardLewis

Einstein won an Emmy as part of the writing staff of Smothers Brothers in 1969. He also earned a writing Emmy in 1977 for his work on Dick Van Dyke's Van Dyke and Company series.