Bob Dylan's catalogue of recorded music bought by Sony Music

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired Bob Dylan's catalogue of recorded music, including popular songs as Blowin' in the Wind and Knockin' on Heaven's Door, as well as the rights to future releases.

Latest deal in label's 6-decade relationship with singer-songwriter

Dawn Chmielewski · Thomson Reuters ·
Bob Dylan is among a group of aging artists, including Neil Young, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon, who have sold the rights to their compositions to investors. (Claxton Telltale/Sony)

The deal is the latest in Sony Music's six-decade relationship with the artist, and covers Dylan's body of work since 1962. According to sources cited by Variety, the deal was valued at $150 million to $200 million US.

The deal is the latest in Sony Music's six-decade relationship with the artist, and covers Dylan's body of work since 1962. According to sources cited by Variety, the deal was valued at $150 million to $200 million US.

Neither Sony nor Dylan's representative would comment on deal terms.

Dylan, 80, sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in December for a reported $300 million. He was among a group of aging artists, including Neil Young, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon, who have sold the rights to their compositions to investors, who seek to capitalize on the opportunities created by music streaming.

Sony and Dylan said they will collaborate on future catalog reissues in the artist's Bootleg Series, which began in 1991 and includes 14 releases through last year's lauded Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)

