Classic Blink-182 lineup reuniting for new tour, new music

Punk band Blink-182 are reuniting, with the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker coming back together for the first time since 2015.

DeLonge shared news of an upcoming world tour, which will run from 2023-2024, through Twitter on Tuesday. Alongside that tour, the band will also release a new single, Edging, on Friday, with a new album coming later this year.

At the same time, the band released a promotional video on their various social media accounts, jokingly referencing the band's return with double entendres about their coming back.

Alongside the video, which features a number of fans delivering similar lines riffing on the same joke, the caption reads "We're coming. Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming."

Tom DeLonge's second return

DeLonge founded Blink-182 with Hoppus in 1992, who — along with original drummer Scott Raynor — recorded and released their debut album Chesire Cat in 1995. After Raynor was cut from the band, Barker joined in 1998 to help record their 1999 album Enema of the State. That release contained some of the group's most iconic songs, such as What's My Age Again? and All the Small Things.

DeLonge eventually left the band in 2005, leading to an indefinite hiatus. He then returned in 2009, before leaving again in 2015 — the last time the three members performed or released music together as a group.

Their new tour is slated to start March 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico, but includes a number of Canadian stops. They are scheduled to perform in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on May 11, Montreal at Bell Centre May 12, Vancouver at Rogers Arena June 27, Edmonton at Rogers Place on June 29 and Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome on June 30.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time.