Han Solo's blaster from Return of the Jedi tops auction

Han Solo's blaster from the Return of the Jedi has sold for $550,000 US at a Las Vegas auction.

This photo shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film, Return of the Jedi, which sold for $550,000 US at auction Saturday. (Julien's Auctions/The Associated Press)

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday. The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An "Imperial Scout Trooper blaster" from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate. A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort. 

