Michel Bissonnette to serve as CBC's interim vice-president

CBC is tapping French services executive Michel Bissonnette as its interim executive vice-president in the wake of Heather Conway's upcoming departure from the public broadcaster.

Bissonnette will serve as interim executive vice-president of CBC beginning Dec. 8, Catherine Tait, the public broadcaster's president, announced on Wednesday.

Bissonnette has served as executive vice-president of the public broadcaster's French service Radio-Canada — overseeing French-language television, radio and digital offerings — since January 2017.

CBC announced the departure of Conway, his English-language counterpart, earlier this month. Her last day with the corporation is Dec. 7.

Bissonnette is slated to serve in the new role until CBC hires a new executive vice-president of English services.

"Michel is an accomplished leader with deep knowledge of the organization," Tait said in a statement.

"I'm confident that he'll be able to count on the support of the solid, competent CBC leadership team to help him advance CBC's interests. I'm grateful to Michel for taking on this additional responsibility."

Prior to joining CBC, Bissonnette served as president of independent production house Zone3, which he co-founded in May 2000. He has also held executive positions at communications company Publicis BCP, telecom provider Vidéotron, broadcaster TVA and production company Motion International.