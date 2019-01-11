Skip to Main Content
'Bird Box challenge' led to blindfolded teen's car crash, Utah police say

Netflix shared warning about the challenge last week via social media

The Associated Press ·
A warning from Netflix against the dangerous social media challenge inspired by its recent thriller Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, apparently isn't deterring participants. Police say a Utah teen's car crash was due to the so-called 'Bird Box Challenge.' (Merrick Morton/Netflix via Associated Press)

Police say a Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called "Bird Box Challenge."

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said Friday that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate Bird Box, a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.

Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.

No one was hurt in the Monday crash north of Salt Lake City.

Lyman says it should serve as a warning he never thought he'd have to give: Don't drive while blindfolded.

