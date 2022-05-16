Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage

Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honoured for her musical excellence.

Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. After not receiving a verbal introduction, the country star sat alongside his four-piece band and performed Don't Think Jesus, followed by his chart-topping Wasted on You, a single from his popular project Dangerous: The Double Album.

Shortly after his performance, rapper Pusha T presented Wallen with the top country artist award.

"I want to say, 'Thank God.' And thank my fans. I got the best damn fans," said Wallen, who acknowledged his mother for accompanying him as his date to the show. He also thanked Billboard for inviting him. He did not mention last year's incident, which resulted in the disgraced singer being rebuked by the music industry.

"Thank you to my little boy," he continued. "You inspire me every single day."

Morgan Wallen accepts the award for top country male artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single Mafia in an icy, polar-themed set with heavily censored lyrics.

Mary J. Blige received the Icon Award for being an influential music maker. The singer, dubbed the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul", was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean "Diddy" Combs — who emceed the show, which was broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Blige said she was in a "dream right now" after she received the honour.

"I've been on this journey for a long time, one that didn't always look the way you see me now, one that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain," she said. "But God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music, which is where I started in music."

Blige was honoured through a video montage with appearances from Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson. Previous award recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Pink, Céline Dion and Janet Jackson.

"I was ghetto fabulous and I still am," said Blige, who has had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and whose Dr. Dre-produced single Family Affair topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001. "So ghetto and so fabulous and people were threatened by that. Now, everybody wants to be ghetto fabulous."

Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, saying, 'I was ghetto fabulous and I still am.' (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Maxwell paid homage to Michael Jackson's Thriller in a performance that celebrated the 40th anniversary of the King of Pop's 1982 album. The singer took the stage with sparkling black gloves and a jacket before performing the heartfelt jam The Lady in My Life.

Combs honoured activist Tamika Mallory with the Revolt Black Excellence Award. He applauded Mallory's efforts as an organizer of the Women's March in 2017, being an advocate for gun control and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"You fight for us on the front lines, and we just have to pay so much respect for you, queen," Combs said before calling her "fearless."

Almost moved to tears, Mallory then referred to the deadly mass shooting Saturday that left 10 dead in Buffalo, N.Y.

A white gunman was arrested on a murder charge after the supermarket attack that police called a hate crime. Most of the victims were Black.

"While they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven't arrested the hate," Mallory said. "They haven't arrested the harm and the pain. And if you are not doing anything at this time, you're actually doing something by being silent. I ask you tonight: Get involved, fight for justice."

Earlier, Drake was named top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for Certified Lover Boy. The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, known as Ye, won six awards during a non-televised ceremony. Rodrigo was awarded best new artist.

Ye made his mark in the faith-based categories again: The rapper won top Christian artist for the first time, but he claimed top gospel artist and gospel song for a third year in a row. He also received top gospel album for the second time.

The Kid LAROI became a first-time winner, taking home awards for his song Stay with Justin Bieber, whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26.

Doja Cat came away with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.

Host Sean "Diddy" Combs presents the revolt black excellence award to activist Tamika Mallory at the Billboard Music Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Taylor Swift — who ranks second on most award show wins with 29 — won four awards. Bad Bunny received two wins while R&B duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, won their first-ever award for top R&B song for Leave the Door Open.

Amariyanna Copeny showed some nervousness after receiving the Changemaker Award for her community efforts in the Flint, Mich. water crisis that began in 2014. The now 14-year-old Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, often burst into laughter while reading the teleprompter on stage.

"I don't do the work for accolades and clout," Copeny said. "I do it for the kids back home in Flint that are still being poisoned by the water," she continued. She was presented the award by Teyana Taylor.

Becky G, who released the album Esquemas on Friday, performed Baile Con Mi Ex and her hit song MAMIII, which topped the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Ed Sheeran delivered a performance remotely from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.

Other acts who took the stage include Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion and Silk Sonic.