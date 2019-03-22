Most excellent: Bill & Ted to return for 3rd movie adventure

Brush up on the air guitar skills and get ready to party on, dude, because Bill and Ted are coming back.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will star in a new film in the cult favourite comedy series, playing middle-aged versions of the charmingly dopey slacker pair introduced in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

The two confirmed the news Wednesday via social media, revealing that production on Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated to begin this summer with an eye to theatrical release on August 21, 2020. The project was first announced at the 2018 Cannes film festival.

In their video, Winter and Reeves gave credit for the new film to the devoted fans of the original movie and its 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

"It is all because of you guys and so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude," Winter says in the video.

Winter, who has become a documentary filmmaker, and Reeves, known for movie blockbusters such as Speed, The Matrix and John Wick, will also serve as producers.

Original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon are also on board for the Hammerstone Studios film, which will be directed by Dean Parisot.