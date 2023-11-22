Bill Cosby sued for alleged abuse by woman who worked on The Cosby Show

A woman who worked as a stand-in at The Cosby Show in the 1980s said in a lawsuit Tuesday that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually abused her after offering to mentor her as an actor.

It is the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against Cosby under New York's expiring Adult Survivors Act, which has given victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits. That window closes on Thanksgiving.

The anonymous accuser said that soon after meeting Cosby while working on his show, he started offering style tips and performing acting exercises with her in his dressing room. When he invited her to his home, she accepted, she said, in part because of "Cosby's wholesome image as 'America's Dad,"' according to the lawsuit.

WATCH | Documentary focuses on women who accused Cosby of sexual misconduct: Of the more than 60 women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, only one got a conviction | The Case Against Cosby Duration 1:08 Featured Video Andrea Constand took on the disgraced comedian in a fight for women’s justice, but her case was overturned in 2021

Once there, she said she blacked out during an acting exercise after drinking wine apparently laced with an intoxicant. She awoke "partially undressed and vomiting into a toilet," according to the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in New York.

An unidentified actor on the show later expressed to her that Cosby "could do whatever he wanted to do with impunity at The Cosby Show," according to the lawsuit, which seeks damages for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

NBCUniversal, along with Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company, are accused in the lawsuit of negligence related to Cosby's alleged behaviour. Representatives of the companies did not immediately respond to emailed messages seeking comment Tuesday evening.

Cosby reps say men 'victimized' by expiring law

A spokesperson for Cosby, 86, declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, but suggested that windows allowing for sexual assault claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits in New York and elsewhere should be closed because they were being abused to go after wealthy celebrities.

"When will it stop and who will be the next man to be victimized by these look-back windows?" spokesperson Andrew Wyatt wrote in an email.

Cosby has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women, including several who have filed lawsuits over the past year under the Adult Survivors Act. He has denied all allegations involving sex crimes.

Cosby was tried and convicted in 2018 for drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004 and spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia, before a higher court overturned the conviction and released him in 2021.