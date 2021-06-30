Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania court

Pennsylvania's highest court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and opened the way for his immediate release from prison Wednesday in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as "America's Dad." They ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

Cosby was arrested in 2015, when a district attorney armed with newly unsealed evidence — the comic's damaging deposition testimony in a lawsuit brought by Constand — brought charges against him days before the 12-year statute of limitations ran out.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor's promise not to charge Cosby. There was no evidence that promise was ever put in writing.

Justice David Wecht, writing for a split court, said Cosby had relied on the former prosecutor's decision not to charge him when the comedian later gave his potentially incriminating testimony in Constand's civil case.

The court said that overturning the conviction, and barring any further prosecution, "is the only remedy that comports with society's reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system."

A Cosby spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Nor did a Steele representative, Constand or her lawyer.

Concern about allowing other accusers' testimony

The trial judge allowed five other accusers to testify at the trial about their experiences with Cosby in the 1980s to establish what prosecutors said was a pattern of behaviour on his part.

WATCH | Billy Cosby: From 'America's Dad' to #MeToo's first triumph: Bill Cosby: From 'America's Dad' to #MeToo's first triumph The National 3:02 Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in jail today for drugging and sexually assaulting a Toronto woman. 3:02

The justices voiced concern not just about sex assault cases, but what they saw as the judiciary's increasing tendency to allow testimony that crosses the line into character attacks. The law allows the testimony only in limited cases, including to show a crime pattern so specific it serves to identify the perpetrator.

In New York, the judge presiding over last year's trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose case had sparked the explosion of the #MeToo movement in 2017, let four other accusers testify. Weinstein was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is now facing separate charges in California.

In Cosby's case, one of his appellate lawyers said prosecutors put on vague evidence about the uncharged conduct, including Cosby's own recollections in his deposition about giving women alcohol or quaaludes before sexual encounters.

Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., on Sept. 24, 2018. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania court justices voiced concern about what they see as the judiciary allowing more testimony that, they believe, crosses the line into character attacks. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

"The presumption of innocence just didn't exist for him," Jennifer Bonjean, the lawyer, argued to the court in December.

In May, Cosby was denied parole after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison. He has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence.

This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction.

Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the parole board decision "appalling."

Prosecutors said Cosby repeatedly used his fame and "family man" persona to manipulate young women, holding himself out as a mentor before betraying them.

50-year acting career

Cosby, a groundbreaking Black actor who grew up in public housing in Philadelphia, made a fortune estimated at $400 million US during his 50 years in the entertainment industry. His trademark clean comedy and homespun wisdom fuelled popular TV shows, books and standup acts.

He fell from favour in his later years as he lectured the Black community about family values, but was attempting a comeback when he was arrested.

"There was a built-in level of trust because of his status in the entertainment industry and because he held himself out as a public moralist," Assistant District Attorney Adrienne Jappe, of suburban Montgomery County, argued to the justices.

Cosby, left, appears on set during the taping of the final episode of The Cosby Show on March 6, 1992, in New York. As an actor, Cosby made an estimated fortune of $400 million US. (Associated Press)

Cosby had invited Constand to an estate he owns in Pennsylvania the night she said he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Constand, a former professional basketball player who worked at his alma mater, went to police a year later. The other accusers knew Cosby through the entertainment industry and did not go to police.

The AP does not typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission, which Constand has granted.