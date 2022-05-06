Torontonian wins big on Big Brother Canada

Toronto's Kevin Jacobs is the winner of the 10th season of Big Brother Canada.

As the winner of the reality game show's latest season Thursday night, Jacobs, a sales engineer, receives $100,000 in cash, a $10,000 wardrobe courtesy of Winners, and a travel experience from Expedia.

The show describes Jacobs as someone highly strategic and a "mastermind," "rarely getting blood on his hands."

He beat out Vancouver's Josh Nash by a vote of eight to one, leaving Nash to take the runner-up award of $20,000.

New Brunswick's Marty Frenette was voted Canada's favourite houseguest of the season.

Sixteen individuals battled it out this season, trying to avoid getting evicted by their housemates.