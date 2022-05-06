Torontonian wins big on Big Brother Canada
Kevin Jacobs bested 16 contestants to win $100,000 prize
Toronto's Kevin Jacobs is the winner of the 10th season of Big Brother Canada.
As the winner of the reality game show's latest season Thursday night, Jacobs, a sales engineer, receives $100,000 in cash, a $10,000 wardrobe courtesy of Winners, and a travel experience from Expedia.
The show describes Jacobs as someone highly strategic and a "mastermind," "rarely getting blood on his hands."
He beat out Vancouver's Josh Nash by a vote of eight to one, leaving Nash to take the runner-up award of $20,000.
New Brunswick's Marty Frenette was voted Canada's favourite houseguest of the season.
Sixteen individuals battled it out this season, trying to avoid getting evicted by their housemates.
