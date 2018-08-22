The Big Bang Theory to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

CBS says the upcoming 12th season of The Big Bang Theory will be the last.

It's the most popular comedy on television.

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBigBangTheory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheBigBangTheory</a> to an epic creative close.” -Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions —@bigbangtheory

Featuring a theme song by Canadian group Barenaked Ladies, the hit series revolves around geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and their best friends and girlfriends (who eventually become their wives). Other stars include Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Over the years, the show has been graced with a long list of notable guest stars, including astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Mike Massimino, physicist Stephen Hawking, Tesla founder Elon Musk, science host Bill Nye and Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy, George Takei, LeVar Burton and Wil Wheaton.

Jim Parsons is a multiple Emmy Award-winner thanks to the sitcom. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Parsons' work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe.

CBS also airs a prequel about his character called Young Sheldon.

There's also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Season 12 of Big Bang premieres Sept. 24.