Skip to Main Content
The Big Bang Theory to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

The Big Bang Theory to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

CBS says the upcoming 12th season of The Big Bang Theory will be the last.

Final season kicks off on Sept. 24

The Associated Press ·
Long-running ensemble comedy series The Big Bang Theory will end in 2019, CBS has announced. (Erik Voake/CBS/Associated Press)

CBS says the upcoming 12th season of The Big Bang Theory will be the last.

It's the most popular comedy on television.

Featuring a theme song by Canadian group Barenaked Ladies, the hit series revolves around geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and their best friends and girlfriends (who eventually become their wives). Other stars include Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Over the years, the show has been graced with a long list of notable guest stars, including astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Mike Massimino, physicist Stephen Hawking, Tesla founder Elon Musk, science host Bill Nye and Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy, George Takei, LeVar Burton and Wil Wheaton.

Jim Parsons is a multiple Emmy Award-winner thanks to the sitcom. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Parsons' work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe.

CBS also airs a prequel about his character called Young Sheldon.

There's also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Season 12 of Big Bang premieres Sept. 24.

The Big Bang Theory is TV's most-watched comedy. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us