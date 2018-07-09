Justin Bieber is engaged and surprise, surprise — it's not to his on-again/off-again love interest Selena Gomez.

The Stratford, Ont.-born pop star proposed on Saturday to his girlfriend of about one month, model Hailey Baldwin, according to several media sources. The singer confirmed the news on his Instagram feed Monday that they are, indeed, getting married.

"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Bieber said.

He also confirmed when he popped the question.

"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection," Bieber said.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, was with Bieber in the Bahamas when he proposed at a resort restaurant, according to TMZ.

The couple were also filmed by onlookers being affectionate during their tropical trip.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, previously dated in 2016.

Bieber told GQ magazine that same year that she was not his girlfriend but "someone I really love."

What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? - Justin Bieber in 2016 GQ interview

"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?" he said in the magazine interview. "If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard … I just don't want to hurt her."

Bieber's parents both posted cryptic messages on their social media pages Sunday following the news.

His father, Jeremy, wrote on Instagram: "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" His mother, Patty Mallette, wrote the word "love" seven times in a Twitter post.

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. —@pattiemallette

Stephen Baldwin briefly posted a tweet Sunday afternoon before deleting it. In it, he congratulated the couple using their initials and tagged Bieber's parents.